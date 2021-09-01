WORK has now started on a 30,000 sq ft industrial and warehouse business park at the heart of an out of town shopping and business complex.

The MX Park at Monks Cross on the outskirts of York features 11 hi-spec industrial units, ranging from 1,925 sq ft to 3,550 sq ft in size, which are available to lease on flexible terms.

The site is in Monks Cross Drive with the entrance in between Go Store self storage and McDonald's drive thru.

Once the park is completed in spring next year, it is expected to create up to 40 new and sustainable jobs.

The MX Park is being developed by Guildford-based Tonsley Investments.

Richard Flanagan of York property consultancy Flanagan James, who are advising Tonsley Investments, said: “There is a shortage in York of well-located, high-quality, industrial and warehouse units such as those being provided at the new MX Park.

“Experience has shown us that these types of units appeal to a wide range of businesses due to their flexible nature and the ability to install mezzanine floors.

"In fact, we are already dealing with a number of enquiries and I am confident that we will have agreed terms with a number of occupiers prior to completion in spring next year.

“Monks Cross has been one of the most successful out-of-town developments in North Yorkshire over the past 20 years, with a superb mix of office, industrial, retail and leisure facilities, including the brand-new LNER Community Stadium and the prestigious Monks Cross Retail Park.

“It is a proven location and economic hub, situated adjacent to Monks Cross Drive off the A1237 York Outer Ring Road, which provides direct access to the A64 and the excellent regional motorway network.

"The park is also less than three miles away from the historic city of York."

Dan Hodge of joint agents Ryden said: “These units are going to be both hi-spec and flexible, with integrated offices, kitchenettes, dedicated parking spaces and ready for EV charging.

"Thanks to the combination of the quality of the park and its location, we are anticipating serious and sustained interest.”

James Dodwell is from Tonsley Investments.

He said: “This is an exciting project in many ways.

"We acquired the site with Go Store Self Storage and have since formed a joint venture to develop and operate a portfolio of Self Store units with Go Store, with their first being at Monks Cross.

"At the same time we hope MX Park will be the first in a pipeline of industrial developments for us, as it represents an exciting addition to our existing portfolio.”

The main contractors involved in the development are Stainforth Construction of Baildon in West Yorkshire.