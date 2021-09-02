IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five cricket teams from the past.

Pictured above is the Yorkshire Senior Schools' Cricket Association's 1971 team who played the Association Old Boys at St Peter’s School. From the left: D Nudds, A Boardman, R Cawthray, H J Cox, T Rukin, T Foy, S F J Hollington (captain), J G W Davies, R Ogden, D Hartley, J Wood and S P Coverdale.

Next up...

York Press: DUNNINGTON SECOND TEAM 1971

DUNNINGTON SECOND TEAM 1971: Playing in the Third Division of the York and District Cricket League back row, from the left, E Walker (umpire), P Coates, L Dent, J Burniston, G Robb, T Weston. Front: K Todd, D Hutchinson, G Bell, S Whitaker, A Padgett, G Hornby.

 

York Press: HEWORTH CRICKET CLUB 1971

HEWORTH CRICKET CLUB 1971: Back, from the left: Fyrth, Dunnington, Henderson, K Johnson, M Scaife, Miller. Front: Raines, Redd, P Johnson, Wilson, Wragg.

 

York Press: OVINGTON CRICKET CLUB 1971

OVINGTON CRICKET CLUB 1971: Back: R Seymour, A Main, R Marks, R Cowl, T Neal, B Coulson. Front: R Bowes, S Heslop, I Duncanson, E Smith, L Tate.

 

York Press: ROWNTREE’S PACKING AND STORES 1971 TEAM

ROWNTREE’S PACKING AND STORES 1971 TEAM: Back: G Rollinson, T Free, D Free, J Atkinson, N Cooper, E Gill. Front: D Cool, G Romans, B Sprigg, R Boyes, R Burton.

If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@newsquest.co.uk

Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories