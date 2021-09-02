IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five cricket teams from the past.
Pictured above is the Yorkshire Senior Schools' Cricket Association's 1971 team who played the Association Old Boys at St Peter’s School. From the left: D Nudds, A Boardman, R Cawthray, H J Cox, T Rukin, T Foy, S F J Hollington (captain), J G W Davies, R Ogden, D Hartley, J Wood and S P Coverdale.
Next up...
DUNNINGTON SECOND TEAM 1971: Playing in the Third Division of the York and District Cricket League back row, from the left, E Walker (umpire), P Coates, L Dent, J Burniston, G Robb, T Weston. Front: K Todd, D Hutchinson, G Bell, S Whitaker, A Padgett, G Hornby.
HEWORTH CRICKET CLUB 1971: Back, from the left: Fyrth, Dunnington, Henderson, K Johnson, M Scaife, Miller. Front: Raines, Redd, P Johnson, Wilson, Wragg.
OVINGTON CRICKET CLUB 1971: Back: R Seymour, A Main, R Marks, R Cowl, T Neal, B Coulson. Front: R Bowes, S Heslop, I Duncanson, E Smith, L Tate.
ROWNTREE’S PACKING AND STORES 1971 TEAM: Back: G Rollinson, T Free, D Free, J Atkinson, N Cooper, E Gill. Front: D Cool, G Romans, B Sprigg, R Boyes, R Burton.
