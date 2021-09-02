PLANS have been revealed to transform College Green in York into a new ‘pocket park’.

The plans for the Minster Yard area, in Goodramgate, would include the creation of a carved limestone sculpture cutting through the existing lawn to “create an interactive seating feature”.

Some existing trees along the path would be removed due to age and replaced with 10 new trees.

The planning documents say: "These trees will lighten and brighten the space forming an elegant and seasonally interesting double avenue of white blossoming trees."

Wild flowers would also be planted within the site, which would attract wildlife.

The large open lawn area at the front of College Green would be retained in the plans, as will the existing sundial, which is a scheduled monument.

A planning application to City of York Council says York BID and Bloom commissioned PWP Design and Unconventional Design to create the designs.

The application states: “College Green is a stunning location in York City Centre, set within the context of York Minster.

"It provides a place to stop and rest, off the bustling street of Goodramgate and is also a well-used pedestrian connection to Dean’s Park and beyond. College Green is surrounded by popular outdoor cafe seating, creating a captive audience to take in the views of the soaring Minster facade and the beautiful historic setting.

“However, the condition of the green is tired and uninviting, and does not encourage people to spend time there.”

Planning documents say the project is supported by The Chapter of York, the governing body of York Minster, which owns the land.

They say the plan "presents a huge opportunity to showcase York BID’s aspirations to breath new life into York’s pocket parks".

