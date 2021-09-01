A MOUNTAIN Rescue team have found a body while searching for a missing man in woodland in North Yorkshire.
The Royal Air Force Mountain Rescue Service team searching for a 54-year-old missing man from Scarborough have sadly discovered a body in woodland near Knipe Point, Scarborough.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The family of the man have been informed and are being supported by police officers.
"We ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this extremely difficult time. Thank you."
