SCORES of children from across the York area have taken part in a summer dance school in the countryside.

Lesley Ann Eden, who runs York School of Dance & Drama, based at Park Grove School, organised the summer school at Hollicarrs Holiday Park, Escrick, where she lives.

She said it was a chance for youngsters to regain confidence they had lost during the pandemic.

As well as dance, the summer school featured fun, games and prizes, a tree trail, bird watching and art in the forest, treasure hunts and picnics by the lake.

"It was a wonderful learning experience in a holiday setting," she said.