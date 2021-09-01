SCORES of children from across the York area have taken part in a summer dance school in the countryside.
Lesley Ann Eden, who runs York School of Dance & Drama, based at Park Grove School, organised the summer school at Hollicarrs Holiday Park, Escrick, where she lives.
She said it was a chance for youngsters to regain confidence they had lost during the pandemic.
As well as dance, the summer school featured fun, games and prizes, a tree trail, bird watching and art in the forest, treasure hunts and picnics by the lake.
"It was a wonderful learning experience in a holiday setting," she said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.