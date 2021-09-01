A STAR studded line-up of comedy talent is set to bring the laughs to a popular venue in York for the upcoming season.
The Grand Opera House York is preparing to welcome a host of comedians for 2021/22 season.
Renowned comic Jimmy Carr will host his 'Terribly Funny' tour - which contains jokes about "all kinds of terrible things."
Comedian and podcast host Adam Buxton will be talking about and reading from his upcoming new book - which incorporates rambles on topics including parenthood and boarding school trauma.
The quick-thinking ventriloquist Nina Conti brings her pioneering new dating show to the venue.
Paul Marton and his well-known 'Impro Chums' Suki Webster, Mike McShane, Lee Simpson, Richard Vranch and music from Kirsty Newton will create a unique comedy show - based entirely on suggestions from the audience and their improvisational skills.
Following the return to number one of his football anthem 'Three Lions', David Baddiel comes back to the stage with a brand new one-man show, 'Trolls: Not The Dolls'.
Two-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and host of The Mash Report, Nish Kumar, presents a stand-up comedy show.
After a sell-out tour of his house in 2020, Ed Gamble is charged up and ready to "flick the switch on another round of attention seeking."
To find out what happens when "pure comedy takes human form" - visit Ross Nobles gig at the popular venue in York.
After experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people, Omid Djalili returns with his intelligent comedy.
To purchase tickets, visit The Grand Opera House website.
