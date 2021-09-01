THE number of Covid-19 patients being treated at North Yorkshire hospitals has dropped over the last week.

The NHS has confirmed that there are currently 126 Covid-positive patients in the county's hospitals, which is a drop of five on this time last week. A total of 20 patients are in intensive care units (ICU) - which is one more than last week.

York Hospital has 32 patients - down five from last week, Harrogate Hospital has 11 patients, which is up one from last week, Scarborough Hospital has 14 patients, whcih is up six from last week and South Tees Trust has 69 - down seven from last week.

On the North Yorkshire borders, Darlington Memorial Hospital has 17 patients and Airedale Hospital has 15 patients.

Amanda Bloor, accountable officer for North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "As you can see – while there has been an overall reduction across our hospitals there has been a slight increase of Covid-positive patients in Harrogate and a larger increase in Scarborough.

"This is an important reminder that some people are still becoming unwell and needing hospital treatment. Due to infection control requirements when treating Covid patients it does mean that hospitals are able to do less other activity while the numbers remain significant.

"As schools and colleges go back in September this may also have an impact on infection rates - so it is important that we all continue to take sensible precautions to protect ourselves and those around us."

In North Yorkshire and York 584,151 first vaccine doses have been given and 534,088 second doses. This breaks down to 262,019 first doses and 237,296 second doses for Vale of York CCG and 332,132 first doses and 296,792 second doses for North Yorkshire CCG.