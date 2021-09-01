YORK’S food and drink festival is returning to the city centre for 10 days.

From Friday, September 17- Sunday, September 26, over 80 stands will display Yorkshire’s produce at venues and streets across the city, including a Taste Trail, where visitors can sample food and drink from the different businesses.

Celebrity chefs Yotam Ottolenghi, Masterchef Professionals finalist Jono Hawthorne, Great British Menu’s Steph Moon and York’s own Neil Bentinck from Skosh will also be presenting cookery demonstrations over the course of the festival.

Michael Hjort, festival director, said: “Not only will we have our usual market in Parliament Street and St. Sampson’s Square but we will be running secondary sites ‘Hubs’ in the Museum Gardens and the Coppergate Centre, with free hands-on cookery workshops and a station for those taking part in our Taste Trail”.

The workshops include chocolate work, curing and smoking your own foods, butter and cheese making, and pasta making.

The Taste Trail is a ticketed tour, where visitors visit different businesses across the city and receive samples of their food and drink, featuring the venues who can’t take in too many visitors due to Covid-19 restrictions..

York Minster will be hosting the ‘Gin and Rum Festival’, on Saturday, September 18, featuring over 120 gins and rums to try,

The festival has received a government Covid recovery fund distributed through a grant from York City Council.

Further details of the festival’s programme are now live as of today, and available on www.yorkfoodfestival.com.