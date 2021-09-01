A YORK couple have launched a new business venture - aiming to make planning trips away with loved ones “effortless”.

Dan Temple and his partner officially launched ‘Date Night Away’ last week - offering unique experience for couples planning date nights or days away together.

“We just want to make it easy for those interested, all whilst saving a lot of time researching options yourself,” Dan said.

During the first lockdown, the pair spent some time planning new activities for them to look forward to, when the world opened again.

Whilst researching, Dan noticed a gap in the market for unique experiences for couples, but also with offering accommodation nearby - and Date Night Away was born.

Throughout the last year, the pair have researched what other couples enjoy doing together - and have launched the firm with the aim of making planning trips away as a couple easier.

“It was important to us that we found amazing activities to suit all tastes, along with accommodation of great standard, but reasonably priced to suit all circumstances,” Dan added.

Date Night Away operates as a website - and users are then given the options of location and five activity categories. Each activity is always priced for two people and once you’ve bought one, you will receive an e-voucher to your email - which are valid for up to 12 months.

After selecting an activity, there is the option to book accommodation if users with to do so.

Among the 50 experiences they offer are trips which Dan, his partner and their friends have “tried and tested” themselves.

They have also launched partnerships with Locked in York Escape Room, Yorkshire Appetite and Love Cheese - as they wanted to team up with local businesses.

To view the Date Night Away website, visit: https://www.datenightaway.co.uk