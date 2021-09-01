WORK has been completed on 34 new homes for older people living in York as well as a new community hall.

The new accommodation at Marjorie Waite Court off Burton Stone Lane in Clifton has been designed to offer independent living with an additional 30 self-contained apartments and four bungalows, all wheelchair-accessible and connected to a warden call system.

City of York Council say some of the apartments have been built to be dementia-friendly and include open-plan living spaces and glass-fronted kitchen units. The apartments are available to rent by eligible people aged 60 and over and who have been assessed by the council as needing support or care to help them maintain their independence.

The development includes a brand new community hall which will be available for hire, and a community café serving hot meals and a range of snacks and drinks. These facilities are both open to residents and local people and will help bring about even more interaction between the community and the scheme.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care, said: “I’m delighted with this extension to Marjorie Waite Court. Residents have told us they want to live independently and well in their own home for as long as possible, and this is a very welcome addition to our Older Person’s Accommodation Programme.

“Residents’ needs will be met by a 24/7 on-site team delivering personal care and support plans tailored to residents’ care and support needs. Those plans, like this accommodation, are designed to help people retain their independence, and promote better health and wellbeing.”

Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said: “This fantastic development aims to address the needs of present and future generations of older people in the city. It gives them more, high quality choices to match their needs and preferences.

“We’re making the best use of existing extra care housing by making it even more accessible for people with higher care needs, and creating new accommodation which meets the most modern housing standards.”

Residents aged 60 or over or who have assessed extra care needs and who would like to find out more, please call Sharon Homan on 01904 554 095 or email: ILCextracare@york.gov.uk .