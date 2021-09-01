A PERSON was rescued after a fire in a barn.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at just before 6pm last night (August 31) to Long Lane in Brompton near Northallerton.
A service spokesman said: "We were mobilised to a barn fire. There was fire damage to two quads and one motorbike and smoke damage to grain. Crews extinguished the blaze using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.
"One person was rescued from the barn by the fire service and given first aid until the arrival of ambulance crews."
