A PERSON had to be cut out of their vehicle after a three-car crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 6.43pm last night (August 31) to a crash on the A65 at Thorlby.

Crews from Skipton attended the scene and found one person still trapped.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews extricated them from vehicle using cutting gear and spreaders."

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.