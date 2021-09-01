A PERSON had to be cut out of their vehicle after a three-car crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 6.43pm last night (August 31) to a crash on the A65 at Thorlby.
Crews from Skipton attended the scene and found one person still trapped.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews extricated them from vehicle using cutting gear and spreaders."
The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
