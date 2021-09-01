TWO drivers have been arrested after separate crashes.
North Yorkshire Police say that from Sunday evening into Monday morning there was a single vehicle crash in Knaresborough.
Traffic Constable David Minto said the driver provided a positive roadside breath test (PRBT), was arrested and charged to court with drink driving.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, TC Minto said a VW Polo collided with parked cars at Kirby Hill, Boroughbridge.
He said: "The driver made off from scene, was located, provided a PRBT and was arrested.
"The driver was released under investigation and enquiries continue."
