TWO drivers have been arrested after separate crashes.

North Yorkshire Police say that from Sunday evening into Monday morning there was a single vehicle crash in Knaresborough.

Traffic Constable David Minto said the driver provided a positive roadside breath test (PRBT), was arrested and charged to court with drink driving.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, TC Minto said a VW Polo collided with parked cars at Kirby Hill, Boroughbridge.
 

He said: "The driver made off from scene, was located, provided a PRBT and was arrested.

"The driver was released under investigation and enquiries continue." 

 