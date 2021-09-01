YORKSHIRE Balloon Fiesta went out with a "spectacular" bang - and organisers have confirmed they will be back for more next year.
The skies were lit up with an array of colour as the north of England’s largest hot air balloon festival ended at the Knavesmire on Monday - with a firework, drone and laser show as the grand finale.
The display followed the Hot Air Balloon Night Glow, which involved balloons glowing in the dark.
Having been postponed four times previously due to the pandemic and clashes with York races, the festival over the bank holiday weekend was hailed a record breaking success.
John Lowery, event organiser, said: “This year’s Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta has been better than ever - we welcomed a record breaking 60,000 visitors across the four days with over 80 balloon flights taking place, including some special shape balloons which have never been flown before in the UK.
“The closing firework display was spectacular and a fitting end to a fabulous weekend of family entertainment!”
Due to the postponements, the festival was able to attract more oddly-shaped balloons from Europe, including a balloon shaped like a dog, a ship, a dinosaur and a motorbike. Originally only 50 balloons were meant to fly.
The festival raised money for three local Yorkshire charities - York Rescue Boat, St Leonard’s Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance, through donations of one pound from each ticket sale, split between the charities.
John added: “The racecourse was a fantastic, beautiful site. We raised £10,000 or each of the charities (before the end of the first day).”
Entertainment included live music by tribute acts, rides and inflatables, and stalls from York businesses, such as York Gin, and Bruk’s coffee.
John added that the fiesta would return next year, from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29.
