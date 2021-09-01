A PROPERTY law firm has expanded after enjoying increased demand for its services despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guest Walker which has been based on York's Shambles for more than 35 years has strengthened its management and life planning teams with key appointments. The move follows the firm's expansion and growing interest in its holistic property and life planning services.

Rowena Rogers has been appointed a director and joins the senior management team which includes John Walker, Helen Burrows, Deborah Barton and commercial property solicitor Alison Munro.

Rowena leads the life planning department, advising clients on all aspects of personal asset management and associated property matters, including Wills and Probate, Powers of Attorney, Deputyship, Trusts, Tax and Estate Planning.

The department has gone from strength to strength and the team has doubled in the last 12 months with the appointment of Hudda Morgan and Nick Clarke.

Hudda is a senior solicitor with more than 25 years’ experience in York and an established reputation as a specialist in this field, particularly in complex probates and estate administration.

Nick joined in April with more than 25 years’ experience and advises clients on all aspects relating to Powers of Attorney, Wills and Probate as well as personal asset management such as gifts, trusts and estate planning.

With demand for residential conveyancing soaring during the Covid-19 pandemic, Guest Walker has appointed Amanda Alden as a conveyancing executive.

Amanda has worked for Bromets Jackson Heath, Tadcaster, for more than 20 years and will be working on residential conveyancing such as house, apartment and flat sales and purchases, re-mortgages, transfers of equity, equity release and purchasing new-build as well as advising on investing in buy-to-let property.

John Walker, director, Guest Walker, said: “Whilst the past 18 months have had many challenges, we are proud of the firm's resilience and, as the demand for our services has continued to grow at pace, we are delighted to have been able to make some exceptional appointments.

"The expansion of our specialist life planning team means we are able to offer more of our clients a holistic approach to all of their property, business and personal matters making their lives easier and taking away the complications of otherwise having to work with multiple firms.”