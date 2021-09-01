A YORK drinks company has been chosen to help kick off a national campaign to celebrate the role of small businesses.

York Gin is one of 100 UK small ventures selected to mark the official countdown to this year’s Small Business Saturday UK on December 4.

York Gin is among the campaign’s Small Biz 100 line-up, which showcases inspiring, independent businesses from across the country on social media.

The company which sold its first bottles in 2018 makes six award-winning gins in its sustainable York distillery, and runs a gin shop in the city centre.

Now in its ninth year, Small Business Saturday celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local'.

This year it is calling on people to share a ‘big thank you’ with small firms to recognise their vital role throughout the pandemic.

This year, ahead of the UN Climate SummitCOP26 in Glasgow, theSmallBiz100 features small firms with a passion for sustainability, to demonstrate the important part small businesses play in tackling climate change and helping the UK to achieve net zero.

Emma Godivala, York Gin co-founder, said: "Our business is recognised in the spirits industry as making some of the world’s best gins, winning gold medals at the world’s top competitions. But we are equally proud of our efforts to be a sustainable and responsible business.

“From day one we have been powered by green, sustainable electricity through Good Energy. And recently we have been in a financial position to source all our plastic-free bottles and packaging from sustainable businesses in Yorkshire. This hugely reduces our carbon emissions – and is part of our efforts to hit net zero. We are also a Living Wage employer.

“As we look ahead to more positive times it’s important to celebrate all small businesses and the role they have played in all our communities.”

York Gin has already made serious efforts to cut its carbon emissions – all its glasses, packaging and labels are now made sustainably in Yorkshire.

Their distillery is powered by 100 per cent green renewable energy from Good Energy and their vehicles are emission-free electric. The company is now working on a carbon neutral plan with Sustainable Business Services.

On Small Business Saturday, many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

To get involved in Small Business Saturday 2021 visit-https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com