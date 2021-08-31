POLICE want to hear from the public after an arrest was made following a spate of vehicle thefts.

North Yorkshire Police say they are currently investigating a spate of thefts from unattended vehicles in the Selby and Barlby areas which occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, August 24 and the early hours of Wednesday, August 25.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are working to establish the full circumstances of these incidents so if you have any information which could help the investigation or you have been a victim of this type of crime in the last week in the Selby area but haven’t reported it please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number: 12210188839.

"An individual was arrested in connection with these incidents and has been released under investigation."