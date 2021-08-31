THE RNLI today repeated its ‘float to live’ safety advice after a bank holiday weekend incident in which three people were swept out to sea by a rip-current at Filey.

As reported in The Press yesterday, holidaymaker Tom Rymer first went to the help of an older man who had got caught in a current in the sea off Filey beach and begun calling for help late on Saturday afternoon.

But Tom then had to leave the man and swim to the help of his own son, 15-year-old Tommy, who had been caught in the same current.

All three survived the ordeal. Mr Rymer eventually managed to help his son struggle back to shore, though not before he feared they would both die, while the Filey lifeboat was able to rescue the older man.

The man had become trapped in a rip current and had been swept about 200 metres offshore, an RNLI spokesperson confirmed. “But he had done the correct thing by floating on his back and not trying to fight the current. The lifeboat was able to rescue him and brought him safely ashore.

“He was then given casualty care checks while awaiting an ambulance.”

The lifeboat crews worked also to ensure that Tom Rymer and his son Tommy were comfortable and were given oxygen. "Both were exhausted after being in the water," the RNLI spokesperson said.

The Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance then helped to take all three to hospital.

Today, the RNLI wished all three a ‘speedy recovery’ – and reiterated its ‘Float to Live’ safety message.

“Rip currents can travel up to the same speed as an Olympic swimmer - 4.5mph - and can pull even the strongest swimmers out to sea,” an RNLI spokesperson said. “And unexpected waves can quickly knock you off your feet.

“Floating can increase your chances of survival from cold water shock and rip currents.”

If you do get caught in a rip-current, the RNLI’s advice is:

Fight your instinct to thrash around Lean back, and extend your arms and legs If you need to, gently move them around to help you float Float until you can control your breathing Only then, call for help, swim to safety or continue floating until help arrives

As we reported yesterday, in hospital Mr Rymer was able to speak to the man he had tried to save, and apologised for having to leave him.

He understood, Mr Rymer said. “He said ‘you couldn’t choose between me and your son’”.

The weekend’s incident came just over a month after a 55-year-old man died after getting into difficulties in the sea at Reighton, south of Filey.

You can see the RNLI's full safety advice here: rnli.org/safety/respect-the-water