A STATION revamp to improve facilities for rail customers is now complete.

The new-look station, which has now been officially opened, has a brand-new modern ticket office, improved waiting room with charging points, accessible unisex toilet, and a free drinking water fountain.

Work was carried out at Malton Station as part of a £170,000 investment delivered by TransPennine Express (TPE).

The installation of the new toilets means there are now customer toilets in the station for the first time in over 40 years.

The new water fountain will provide free drinking water for people on the go as well as reducing the need for customers to use plastic bottles.

These improvements will be welcome news to those returning to rail for perhaps the first time following the pandemic as well as those travelling to reunite with friends, family and loved ones.

Funding for the revamp has been made possible through TPE’s Customer and Communities Improvement Fund, which supports projects that will benefit communities across the North of England and into Scotland, alongside a £5k funding contribution from Ryedale District Council as part of their infrastructure and connectivity improvement plan for Malton and Norton.

The new improvements were officially opened by Cllr Janet Frank, Chair of Ryedale District Council.

She said: “It will make a big difference to rail users. We are continuing to work with partners, including TransPennine Express, to develop improvements to infrastructure and connectivity in Malton and Norton. Making public transport more attractive and convenient is an essential part of addressing connectivity, congestion, and air quality issues. This is particularly important given the challenges of climate change and the need to transition to a carbon neutral economy.”

Mike Drewery, Group Station Manager for the North East at TransPennine Express said: “These improvements have completely transformed the station and are fantastic news for customers. We want our customers to enjoy these brand-new facilities at Malton, and from a sustainability point of view, the water fountain will be a great utility for customers to use. TransPennine Express would like to thank all rail customers for their patience and understanding while the ticket office was previously closed.”

The project has been delivered by TMT Group and managed by Vextrix.