THE Press is calling on readers to nominate their favourite café.
Following our competitions to find York’s best chippy and the best takeaway, we now want readers to tell us where the best café is in and around York.
Tell us in your words why you love their food and their service and what makes it so special.
Whether it’s their perfect pastries, spell-binding cake, most delicious sandwiches, a first class service or they get your favourite food right every time, we want to hear from you.
We’re hoping to get as many nominations in as possible over the week ahead so place your nomination today and spread the word.
Simply click here to register your own nomination and show just how much they are appreciated.
The closing date is Thursday, September 9 and we will publish the names of the top 20, as voted for by you, in a half page coupon in the print edition of The Press on Thursday and Friday, September 16 and 17.
We can't wait to hear from you.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.