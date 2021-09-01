HORSE riders have stripped off for a “fun and cheeky” calendar in a bid to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Natasha Nelson, from Sheriff Hutton, is hoping to raise hundreds of pounds with the calendar, which features stable lasses with strategically placed equestrian accessories.

All the models are employees from David O’Meara Racing near York - where Natasha has worked for more than 10 years.

Natasha, 34, said: “The calendar is a fun and cheeky way of raising money, we’ve even involved our stable stars like Royal Ascot winner Lord Glitters, so everyone is in on the action.

“Macmillan, like all charities, has been massively affected by the pandemic and I want to do whatever I can to support people who need their help.”

Natasha is one 12 amateur jockeys taking part in the Ride of Their Lives charity challenge at York Racecourse.

The amateur jockeys will complete five months of intense jockey training before racing thoroughbred horses round York’s iconic course.

Natasha said she came up with the idea of the calendar to support her fundraising.

She added: “I was delighted to be selected as one of the 12 amateur jockeys for the Ride of Their Lives, it’s something I’ve always wanted to take part in.

“When you’re selected you make a commitment to raise at least £4,000 for Macmillan, the calendar is one way to help me achieve this goal. I can’t thank my colleagues at David O’Meara Racing enough, without them it just couldn’t have happened, as well as local sponsors who have been really supportive.”

The 12 amateur riders have already raised more than £73,000 for Macmillan - and Natasha has almost reached her £4,000.

“I’ve been blown away by the local support I’ve received, I think we have around two coach loads leaving from the village on the race day in September, it will be a day to remember,” Natasha added.

To order one of Natasha’s calendars, email: natashacharitycalendar@hotmail.com

The Ernest Cooper Macmillan Ride of Their Lives race will take place as part of a new race meeting at York Racecourse on Friday, September 24. To support the Macmillan raceday, visit: https://bit.ly/3gtBl4R