PEOPLE are being reminded that a special meeting is being held this weekend to mark the life of a former York schoolboy who tragically died very young.

As The Press reported back in July, students and staff at a York private school are holding a memorial meeting to celebrate the life of their former head boy who died aged only 17 at the end of last year.

Peter Woodmansey a student at Bootham School, died of septicaemia at Leeds General Infirmary in December 2020, less than three weeks after receiving a diagnosis of leukaemia and despite having responded well to early treatment.

Chris Jeffery, head teacher at the independent Quaker school in Bootham, told The Press at the time Peter’s death was announced that it had come as an ‘unimaginable blow’ to his family and to his many friends in the Bootham community.

Covid restrictions meant numbers inside the church for his funeral were limited and a celebration of Peter's life had to be postponed because of the pandemic, so his family and the school community will now holding an event this coming Sunday, September 5 at 2pm at Bootham School Meeting Hall.

A post on the school's website says: "If kindness were a person, it would be Peter.

"Along with the Woodmansey family and as a school community, we will gather for a Quaker Meeting to remember Peter and celebrate his life."

Anyone who knew Peter is welcome to join his family, friends, and the school community in this celebration.

A keen York City supporter, musician, and sportsman, Peter is remembered by his friends for his “smile that would light up the room” and for his caring nature that reached out to everyone.

Peter was the youngest of four children, all of whom have attended the school.

His mother Alison is a GP in the city who has been working on the local Covid-19 response team, and his father Michael retired as Vicar of Heworth last year. Peter is also mourned by his three siblings Stephen, Andrew and Sarah.

