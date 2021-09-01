It isn’t just the size of the egg that matters (Egg-stream Disinformation, Letters August 31). Freshness matters too.
I often have eggs which were laid the previous day. For a perfect soft-boiled egg, white fully set and yolk fully runny, they need 5 to 5½ minutes.
Breakfasting in Quito, Ecuador, some years ago, our friends served perfect 7-minute eggs because in Quito, altitude 10,000 feet, water boils at only 89°C.
Isn’t science wonderful?
Quentin Macdonald, Church Lane, Nether Poppleton, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment