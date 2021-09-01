A PARENTING website launched by a North Yorkshire mum from her kitchen table has celebrated its tenth birthday.
Sally Haslewood, from Harrogate, set up Mumbler initially as a Facebook group for new mums in 2011 when she started her family.
It now has 19 franchises across England, helping parents to share tips, showcase family-friendly places and offer a one-stop shop of information.
The website has information on everything from what's on for families to how to find an ante-natal class.
York Mumbler, launched by Sally's sister Emily Pickard, was one of the first franchises, set up first as a Facebook group in 2012 with the website going live in 2014.
During 2020, more than 2.4 million people visited Mumbler’s combined websites and together the Mumbler franchises have more than 177,000 social media followers.
Sally, from Harrogate, said: “This year, Mumbler is ten years old. I’m proud to say the model I created as a hobby during maternity leave in 2011 has been such a success, and there are now 19 Mumbler franchises. I’m eyeing growth again, this time with the North West and Oxford on my horizon.”
