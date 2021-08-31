THREATS were made to a member of staff at a pub.
North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating following threats made to pub staff at The Turks Head Pub on Eastborough, Scarborough.
They say the incident happened at about 4.45pm on August 20 when a male customer made threats to a member of staff.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from those present in the pub at this time who may have seen or heard the threats being made.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Stanyon. You can also email Ben.Stanyon@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210186000.
