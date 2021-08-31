AN attack in a bar left two men in hospital.
North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a man officers would like to speak to following a serious assault Manahatta in Little Stonegate in York.
The force say the incident happened at about 8.30pm on July 24 when three men attacked two other men in the bar.
A police spokesman said: "Both victims were taken to hospital by police for treatment and later released.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they may have information that will help the investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1414 Powell or email sam.powell@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12210167326 when passing on information.
