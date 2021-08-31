DO you recognise this woman?
North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a theft from a shop.
The force say they'd like to speak to the woman in the picture following the theft of meat products from the Marks & Spencer Food Store in Friarage Street in Northallerton around 4.30pm on Monday, July 26.
A police spokesman said: "A woman was seen entering the store and taking a number of packets of meat from the shelves before leaving the store without making payment for the items.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe they have information that may help the investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Ditchburn or email katy.ditchburn@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12210168627 when passing on information.
