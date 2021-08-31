Tony McCarroll, the former Oasis drummer, took to Twitter to announce he was taken to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

He said he became ill last Wednesday and was taken to hospital the next day.

He tweeted: “I’m not quite out of the woods as yet but just want to give a massive big up to our #NHS We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!! X.”

The 50-year-old was one of the founding members of Oasis in 1991 and achieved huge success with bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher, bassist Paul McGuigan and guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs.

Hi All. Wanted to let you know I was admitted to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday night. I’m not quite out of the woods as yet but just want to give a massive big up to our #NHS We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!! X 🙏 — Tony McCarroll (@TonyMcCarrolls) August 30, 2021

After playing drums on the group’s seminal 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe, he left Oasis in acrimonious circumstances in 1995 and was replaced by Alan White.

McCarroll sued Oasis for loss of earnings and accepted an out-of-court settlement in 1999.

He had been asking for millions of pounds for his work on Definitely Maybe and Some Might Say, the first single from Oasis’s second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

After McCarroll revealed his health problems, fans shared their best wishes on social media.