AN OXFAM shop is to hold its first ever music market stall in a York city centre market, which will sell a range of items including vinyl records, CDs and sheet music.
The shop in Goodramgate says it will hold the special music stall for one day only at the Shambles Market on Friday September10.
"There will be a wide range of CDs and vinyl records of all kinds for sale, for example classical, popular, folk, jazz, blues, punk, metal and lots more," said manager Sandy Morey.
"There will also also be a selection of sheet music and we even have a number of vintage ‘78rpm discs too."
They said the public had been very generous in making 'huge' donations to the charity and so staff were eager to turn the records, CDs and sheet music into funds to help Oxfam’s work in developing countries.
"We do hope your readers will support this, our first ever, market stall for music," they said, adding: "Everything will be available at great prices, for great causes."
