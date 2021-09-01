A SPECIALIST law firm is opening a new office in Ryedale as part of its expansion.
Stowe Family Law (Stowe) which is the UK’s largest family law firm is continuing to grow its presence in Yorkshire with a new base in Malton.
The firm opened its first office in Leeds in 1982 and now has 38 offices nationwide, nine of which span Yorkshire.
The Malton office is headed up by senior solicitor Juliet Walker, who is experienced in all aspects of family law, including advising and representing clients in the process of divorce, unmarried separation, civil partnership dissolution and child law matters.
Meanwhile, Stowe’s Leeds office is expanding with two new recruits. Sarah Sowden joins the team as a senior solicitor, and Jake Mitchell joins as a solicitor.
This takes the Yorkshire team to 21 at a time when divorce enquiries are continuing to rise due to the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The appointments strengthen the team’s experience in a wide range of family law matters, including divorce, separation, financial settlements, nuptial agreements and arrangements for children. The team also offers specialisms in adoption, surrogacy, mediation, and a collaborative family law practice.
Rachel Roberts, Stowe’s regional director for Yorkshire, said:“As the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues, we have seen a sharp rise in enquiries across Yorkshire and particularly in the Leeds area.
"Opening the new office in Malton and growing the team in Leeds allows us to maintain the highest support levels for our clients throughout the pandemic and beyond.
“As part of the country’s largest specialist family law firm, we can offer people across Yorkshire access to an unrivalled nationwide network of knowledge and experience on their doorstep.”
