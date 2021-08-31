POLICE want to trace two men in connection with a vehicle theft.
North Yorkshire Police say a grey Yamaha moped reg: YU19 LRZ was stolen at about 1.50pm on Tuesday, August 24 from the top car park of York College in Sim Balk Lane in York.
A police spokesman said: "Two men wearing motorbike helmets were seen entering the top car park riding a silver Honda motorbike before one of the men wearing a yellow helmet approached the Yamaha moped and appeared to jump start it.
"Both men were then seen leaving the car park with the moped heading westbound on the A64 in the direction of Leeds.
"One man is described as 6ft tall wearing a black puffa jacket, grey tracksuit trousers and a white helmet. The other man is around 5ft 6 tall wearing a black rain coat with hood, dark grey tracksuit trousers and a yellow helmet.
"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the two men around this time or if you have any other information which could help the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Eduard Pataki. You can also email eduard.pataki@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210188018.
