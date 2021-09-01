A YORK firm judged to be ‘head and shoulders’ above its peers has been crowned Independent Firm of the Year.

Hunter Gee Holroyd scooped the prestigious title at the 2021 Yorkshire Accountancy Awards which celebrate the achievements and successes of the region’s best and brightest accountancy firms.

For the Independent Firm of the Year category, teams had to be able to demonstrate appreciation or recognition by clients, client initiatives that set the firm apart from the rest, its contribution to the business community and recognition received from other firms.

Award judges said: “Hunter Gee Holroyd was head and shoulders above the other finalists, with an impressive client list, the recognition of its peers and a valuable contribution to the wider community. The judges were very impressed with this firm.”

All accountancy firms were represented at the awards, from small local businesses to national firms.

Hunter Gee Holroyd, which has offices in York, Easingwold and Filey, has more than 90 years of experience in looking after a range of owner-managed and family-owned businesses from small start-ups to medium-size companies.

They recently strengthened their practice with new appointments, bringing a range of skills and experience to the team and continue to invest in regional talent.

Mark Grewer, managing director at Hunter Gee Holroyd, said: “It is fantastic recognition for the firm, and we are all very proud about being named as Independent Firm of the Year at these prestigious awards, particularly given the high-calibre of competition from across the region and the challenges we have all faced during this difficult year.

“Whilst the pandemic may have meant a temporary change to our working environments, our clients have required our support and advice more than ever and we made it our mission to quickly adapt.

“Our ability to react swiftly and our continued commitment to investment within the region, combined with the strength of our team, has ensured we are able to deliver exceptional client service and remain focused on the future, with further growth and additional recruitment planned.

“I am immensely proud of the whole team for the dedication and hard work they have demonstrated, enabling us to be one of Yorkshire’s most trusted accountants.”

Hunter Gee Holroyd offers a range of chartered accountancy and business advisory services throughout North Yorkshire.

With a team of 40 staff including three directors, its clients include companies in the agricultural, hospitality, legal and construction sectors, plus independent operators offering IT and technology services.