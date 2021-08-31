AN 18-year-old driver died in a crash last night in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said a blue Renault Megane Scenic left the B1249 road at Brigham, between Froddingham and Driffield, shortly before 11pm.
It said the driver died in the collision, and two of the passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries and two other passengers were uninjured.
"Our thoughts are with the young man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss," it said, appealing for anyone with dash cam footage or who saw the collision or the vehicle beforehand, as it drove from Froddingham towards Driffield, to phone 101 quoting log 557 of 30 August 2021.
