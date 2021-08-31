EGG and spoon races, tug of war contests, a children's fancy dress competition (judged by the Lord Mayor of York no less) and a band of Japanese drummers. This year's Fulford Show had the lot.

Last year's show had to be cancelled because of Covid. So organisers were determined to make up for it this year.

"And it was absolutely fantastic!" said the show's chair Verna Campbell. "The best show we've had for years! We had 62 stalls, hundreds of people turned up, and there was a fabulous atmosphere."

One of the highlights was the children's fancy dress competition, judged by Lord Mayor Cllr Chris Cullwick.

"He said it was the hardest thing he's had to do this year!" Verna said.

The Tengo Taiko Japanese drummers were a big hit as usual - and afterwards they did a ‘have a go’ session for youngsters.

The Tengo Taiko Japanese drummers in action. Picture: Sara Sault

A girls team won the children's tug-of-war contest - but a team of dads pulled off victory in the parents competition. "It was a great way to end the show!" Verna said.

To make up for the lack of a show last year, stallholders came for free this year. It mean the show ran at a loss. "But it was worth it to create something special," Verna said.

Because of Covid, it wasn't possible to put on any indoor events in the Social Hall because it wouldn't have been Covid safe. So it was an outdoor event only, held yesterday afternoon on School Field Lane

But nothing was going to stop people having fun. "People were obviously really keen to just enjoy themselves!" Verna said.

The show has been going for well over 100 years. A 1903 schedule gives an idea of what it was like in the past. "There were classes for poultry, pigeons, rabbits and horses; there was also a leaping competition and one for ‘a lady’s hack ridden by a lady’," Verna said. No Japanese drummers, though...