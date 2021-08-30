YORK saw a substantial drop in the number of new Covid infections in the week leading up to August 25.
The latest figures from Public Health England show that the number of infections in the city dropped by 134 to 589 over the same period a week earlier.
The city now has a rolling covid infection rate of 279.1/ 100,000 of the population.
This compares to a rate of 316.1/ 100,000 in North Yorkshire (up 6.3 per cent on the week before) and 393.1/ 100,000 in the East Riding (up by 0.3 per cent).
In York, Woodthorpe and Acomb Park is now the worst affected area of the city. Cases rose by 9 on the week, to 40, giving an infection rate of 428.2.
Nationally, 26,476 people tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. There were 48 deaths, and 969 people were admitted to hospital.
You can see how your area of York is doing here
