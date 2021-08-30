About 80 homes between Haxby Road and Huntington Road in York are without power this evening.
The power cut was reported just before 2pm.
Nnorthern Powergrid says it was caused by an 'unexpected problem with the electricity cable' that serves the area.
It says engineers are working to restore power, and hope to have it back on by 11.30pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.