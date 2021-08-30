A 35-year-old woman had to be cut free from her Fiat Panda car after a collision involving two vehicles in Scarborough's Scalby Road this afternoon.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Firefighters were called to the scene just after 3.30pm. They used hydraulic cutters to free the woman.
