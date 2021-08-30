LOCAL people are being invited to have their say on a planned new 4,000-home village between York and Selby.

The Escrick Park Estate unveiled plans for the new village, dubbed Heronby, back in March.

Now it aims to hold consultation meetings over two days - at the Escrick and Deighton Club in Escrick, on Thursday, September 16 and Friday, September 17 – so people can make their views known.

“The Estate is hoping to work with the local community to develop ideas for Heronby,” says a statement posted on the official Heronby web page.

“The opinions gathered from the consultation event will be taken on-board by the project team for Heronby as more detailed proposals are drafted.”

To have your say on the proposals, visit heronby.co.uk

The village, which would have its own high street and market square, as well as new neighbourhood centres close to homes, would be built on 200 hectares of land south west of Escrick.

What Heronby high street might look like

Speaking in March, the Escrick Park Estate’s Beilby Forbes Adam said: “For more than 350 years, Escrick Park Estate has played a key role in shaping the built and natural landscape of the area.

“There is a pressing need to provide good quality, attractive housing which people can afford and in an environmentally sustainable way. But we do not want to build a faceless, rootless dormitory village with an absence of community and a fixation on the car.

“We are determined to ensure that we plan and build a Yorkshire village fit for the 21st century – a place where anyone would be proud to live and work."