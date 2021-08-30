A FATHER has spoken about the terrifying moments when he fought to save his 15-year-old son from being swept out to sea off the coast at Filey.

“At one point we accepted that we were going to die,” said 40-year-old Tom Rymer.

Tom and his family were holidaying at a caravan site at Primrose Valley, just south of Filey Brigg, when he and his son Tommy decided to go for a swim.

It was about 4.30pm on Saturday.

The weather was OK. “Although it was a bit choppy and the waves were quite big,” Tom said.

He and Tommy began paddling about in the water a few metres offshore. Another, older man was nearby, with his daughter.

“Then he started shouting ‘Help! Help!’” Tom said.

At first he thought the man was joking – but then realised he was deadly serious.

Tom left his son and swam out towards the man. He began helping him towards the shore, while the man’s daughter swam back to the beach to alert the coastguard.

But then Tom heard Tommy screaming for help.

“He had been caught in a riptide and was being dragged out to sea,” Tom said.

Tom had no choice but to leave the man he’d been helping, and swim out to try to help his own son.

“I apologised to him, and said ‘I have to go and get my son’” he said. “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”

He began trying to help his son back to shore. But they were fighting the current, and the water was cold. Tom didn’t realise it at the time, but he was developing hypothermia.

As they struggled, he could still hear the other man calling for help as he was swept further out to sea. “It was harrowing,” he said.

He managed to take one of his flip-flops off, and wore it on his hand, to try to get more traction in the water as he struggled back towards land. It was then, as they seemed to make no progress against the current, that both father and son thought they were going to die.

But somehow Tom, from Salendine Nook near Huddersfield, managed to get the back far enough so that his toes could just touch the seabed.

“I had hypothermia by this time, and apparently I was running on pure adrenalin,” he said.

He doesn’t remember much more, until he woke up in hospital in Scarborough.

Tom’s mum Lizzie Rymer said a man hauled Tom and Tommy out of the sea. “He gave him CPR on the beach, and made sure Tommy was wrapped in dry towels,” she said.

Tom was then taken to Scarborough hospital by air ambulance, and his son by land ambulance.

And RNLI lifeboat was able to rescue the second man. “He was nearly a mile out by the time they got to him,” Tom said.

Tom managed to speak to him in hospital, and apologised again for having to leave him.

He understood, Tom said. “He said ‘you couldn’t choose between me and your son’”.

The incident came just over a month after a 55-year-old man died after getting into difficulties in the sea at Reighton, south of Filey.

Lizzie was full of praise for the prompt actions of the RNLI, the Coastguard and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

But Tom and his family have called for more warnings about dangerous tides at Filey.

“Otherwise it is definitely going to happen again,” he said. “People need to be warned.”