A man was overcome by smoke from burning corn and had to have oxygen administered by firefighters before being taken to hospital by ambulance.
The incident happened at Pinfold Lane, Bridlington, just after 10.15 this morning.
Half a tonne of corn in a corn drier caught fire.
Humberside firefighters used a hose and disc cutter to tackle the flames.
