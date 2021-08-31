I read with dismay recently that someone was encouraging Latin to be taught in school.
I did French but wriggled out of Latin in favour of German.
The consequences of that were that I have had friends in France, Belgium and Germany for 60 years, I was offered employment in Germany, I taught English in Belgium (easy pre-Brexit) and worked as a guide for several years in York with French and German visiting parties.
What similar benefits would Latin have given me?
Answers on a postage stamp please!
G. Brian Ledger, Horseman Close, Copmanthorpe, York
