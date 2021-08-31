I am utterly shocked and astounded at such a normally reliable person as Helen Mead (The Press, August 28) spreading entirely unwarranted misinformation.

She claims that scientists “say that four minutes 15 seconds is the ideal amount of time to boil your egg”.

Far less time than that is needed to demonstrate the absurdity of any such finding.

Hens’ eggs vary in size and thus take different amounts of time to reach a similar cooked consistency.

So I am sorry, Helen, but it just won’t do!

And neither will my egg.

Clive Goodhead, Rowley Court, Earswick, York

 