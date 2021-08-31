I am utterly shocked and astounded at such a normally reliable person as Helen Mead (The Press, August 28) spreading entirely unwarranted misinformation.
She claims that scientists “say that four minutes 15 seconds is the ideal amount of time to boil your egg”.
Far less time than that is needed to demonstrate the absurdity of any such finding.
Hens’ eggs vary in size and thus take different amounts of time to reach a similar cooked consistency.
So I am sorry, Helen, but it just won’t do!
And neither will my egg.
Clive Goodhead, Rowley Court, Earswick, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment