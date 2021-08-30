IT’S rather ironic that with just a week short of the September 2 anniversary of the experimental closure of the Groves to through traffic that Penleys Grove Street has finally become free of misdirected traffic.
Unfortunately, sat-navs still show it open and there is inadequate signage in Monkgate.
These two things have led to dozens of vehicles an hour ( at busy times ) still trying to use the roads.
However, other than errant motorcyclists who seem to take pleasure in roaring up and down the street it’s now is now how it was promoted last year.
The reason for the peace and quiet being that the water board has dug up a section of the road for urgent repairs and closed the road completely.
D M Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
