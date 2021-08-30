WHAT a whopper.

Keen angler Dezhaun Pearson landed this massive barbel in the early hours of Sunday morning after a battle lasting the best part of 90 minutes.

It weighed in at an impressive 15Ilbs 4oz, which Dezhaun believes may be a River Ouse record for a barbel - he believes the previous record for the river was 12lbs 11oz.

Dezhaun, 20, from Acomb, was camping on the river bank where the Ouse meets the Nidd near Moor Monkton.

He was fishing at midnight because barbel feed better at night. "Or so I've been told!" the 20-year-old said. "My dad says when it is bright and sunny they don't want to feed."

He was almost falling alseep when he felt the tug on his rod.

"I only had 6lb bream line," he said. "I was playing it for about one and a half hours, then managed to get it in."

After landing the fish, Dezhaun weighed it, then released it back into the water.

He has contacted the Barbel Society to see if he can get the record confirmed.