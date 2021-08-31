A recent study published in the journal ‘Addiction’ shows that the number of 18 to 34-year-olds commencing smoking during the first lockdown rose by a quarter, equivalent to over 650,000 new smokers. At the same time, those consuming alcohol in harmful quantities also increased, with higher numbers among women and those more financially disadvantaged.

Against this unfortunate revelation, figures demonstrate those successfully quitting smoking were up in all age groups and across all other demographics.

The pandemic has been a tough time, more so for some, so it is understandable that many have reached for alcohol and tobacco to get them through.

However, smoking remains the leading preventable cause of respiratory disease, both in smokers and those suffering second-hand inhalation. It is also responsible for 15 different diseases. Smokers on average die 10 to 15 years younger than their non-smoking counterparts, with many of their last years spent in debilitating ill health.

We are now aware that even one unit of alcohol a day raises the risk of seven different types of cancer, notably that of the breast. For many, smoking and drinking go hand in hand, further compounding risk.

The number of younger individuals taking up the habit is of particular concern as we look to a smoke-free 2030, where it is envisaged that less than one in five adults will consume tobacco products. It is feared that cancer has become the “silent C” during the pandemic. Initially, a cough was assumed to be due to Covid, among doctors and patients, even after negative swab tests, often in patients who were high risk for lung cancer.

There were delays in patients coming forward, clinicians referring, and indeed treatment being available, as beds required for post-operative care were redeployed for those seriously ill with Covid. Conservatively this will result in 1,300 more lung cancer deaths over the next five years. And it’s not just lung cancer treatment that has been affected. All emergency and routine services have been under significant pressure.

Perhaps most concerning is the fake news that smoking may have a protective role against Covid. At the start of the pandemic certain scientific papers were published without going through the robust process of peer review, such was the desire to gain knowledge about the new condition.

However, as a result, literature showing at best an association between smoking and reduced levels of Covid became interpreted as smoking decreases your chances of Covid. Many so-called studies had incomplete data on patients’ smoking habits. Worse, some authors even had ties to the tobacco industry.

The British Heart Foundation advises: ‘While evidence is still emerging on the link between smoking and Covid, the damaging effect smoking has on your health outweighs any possible benefit’. This is the most sensible advice.

Data now shows without any ambiguity that smokers who catch coronavirus are more likely to be ill and report a greater number of symptoms than non-smokers. Those admitted to hospital have a higher chance of needing more aggressive treatment, being admitted to ITU and as a result suffering poorer outcome, including death.

It is important to realise that almost all of the diseases associated with long-term smoking, and indeed excess alcohol, are not curable, nor even treatable in a way that might restore you to what you might consider good health.

Chronic obstructive airways disease (COPD), heart disease and liver failure will take years off your life, yet also shackle you with a decade or more of horrendous disability and misery before this untimely demise.

It’s always a difficult line to tread when advising on tobacco and alcohol. It isn’t in the best interest of any healthcare provider to make an enemy of a patient who may be struggling, but it can be confidently said that there are no benefits whatsoever from smoking, and any minor health gains from alcohol are insufficient to advise those who are teetotal to begin drinking.

However, if commenced early enough, before any significant damage to the body has occurred, the rewards of stopping smoking and sensible alcohol consumption are almost instantaneous, and can set you up for a lifetime of better physical health, and hopefully more money in your pocket.