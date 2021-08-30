Pupils and parents will have to get used to a list of new Covid rules introduced in schools as a new academic year starts.

Pupils are currently enjoying what little time is left of their summer holidays, but will need to get used to new rules in place when they return to the classroom in September.

The rule change was confirmed on August 16 as government officials worked on new rules over the summer.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed the changes earlier this month.

The changes will affect a lot of day-to-day life for pupils from PPE to self-isolation.

How will the rule changes affect your child?

Self-isolation in schools

Pupils under the age of 18 who are identified as a close contact to anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus will no longer automatically be forced to self-isolate.

Instead, PCR tests will be used to determine whether it is safe for them to remain in classrooms among their peers.

Positive Covid tests

The NHS Test and Trace system will contact any pupil who has tested positive for the virus.

Close contacts will then be told to self-isolate, however this only applies to close contacts who are over the age of 18 and haven’t been double jabbed.

Children who are displaying symptoms will be told to self-isolate, too.

Face masks in schools

Face masks will no longer be mandatory however it will be up to the school to decide whether they will put their own rules in place.

Social distancing in schools

As of July 19 (Freedom Day) social distancing is no longer required.

Bubbles in schools

Bubbles are no more, much to the relief of mums and dads everywhere.

Self-testing in schools

Secondary school pupils will be asked to self-test for coronavirus twice a week.

Returning secondary school pupils are being urged to get tested – and vaccinated where possible – to stop coronavirus spreading and minimise disruption to lessons over the autumn term.

Ministers are launching a campaign, backed by an Olympic champion and a TV doctor, to persuade parents, secondary school and college students to take part in voluntary asymptomatic Covid-19 testing.

PPE in schools

Good hygiene, ventilation and regular testing will be encouraged.