The weather is likely to remain grey and overcast all day in York today. Temperatures are unlikely to rise above 17 degrees C.
The good news is that it probably won't rain - here in York at least.
The Met Office puts the likelihood of rain in the city today at just 10 per cent.
If you are heading to the coast today, the picture is a little more unsettled.
Showers are likely in Whitby this morning - and possibly again this afterbnoon. Further down the coast at Filey and Bridlington, it is likely to remain dry but overcast, with temperatures not getting above 15 or 16 degrees.
Tomorrow looks a little brighter, with some sunshine possible tomorrow afternoon in York.
The picture for the rest of the week remains cloudy, with some periods of sunshine.
The weather outlook in York today. Image: Met Office
