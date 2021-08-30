Firefighters were called out when a 13-year-old girl got stuck in a swing.
They were able to free her using hand tools.
The incident happened at 8.30pm last night at Victoria Road in Pocklington.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Firefighters were called out when a 13-year-old girl got stuck in a swing.
They were able to free her using hand tools.
The incident happened at 8.30pm last night at Victoria Road in Pocklington.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.