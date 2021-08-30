TWO barns containing 150 tonnes of straw caught fire at Greem Hammerton last night.
Fire crews from from Acomb, Knaresborough, York, Harrogate and Boroughbridge were called out at just after 10pm and used water jets to extinguish the blaze.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
TWO barns containing 150 tonnes of straw caught fire at Greem Hammerton last night.
Fire crews from from Acomb, Knaresborough, York, Harrogate and Boroughbridge were called out at just after 10pm and used water jets to extinguish the blaze.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.