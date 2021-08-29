YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped again - but more cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has dropped by four - taking it to 302.8 cases per 100,000 population. This is below the UK national average rate, which is currently 353.5 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 76 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 19,997.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by one taking it to 314.4 cases per 100,000 population. A further 269 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 50,410.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 14 taking it to 408.2 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 170 cases taking the area's total for the pandemic to 31,062.
Across the UK, a further 33,196 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 6,731,423.
